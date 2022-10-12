Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oil Industry Pressure Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Oil Industry Pressure Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oil Industry Pressure Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Centrifugal Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oil Industry Pressure Pump include GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger, Weatherford International, GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco and Schlumberger and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oil Industry Pressure Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Centrifugal Pump

Mixed Flow Pump

Axial Flow Pump

Swirl Pump

Others

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drilling

Transportation

Others

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oil Industry Pressure Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oil Industry Pressure Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oil Industry Pressure Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Oil Industry Pressure Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oil Industry Pressure Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oil Industry Pressure Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil Industry Pressure Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil Industry Pressure Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Industry Pressure Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil Industry Pressure Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil Indus

