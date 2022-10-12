Ice and Snow Melter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ice and Snow Melter in global, including the following market information:
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Ice and Snow Melter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ice and Snow Melter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Ice and Snow Melter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ice and Snow Melter include K+S, Compass Minerals, Cargill, Nouryon, Kissner, Green Earth Deicer, Maine Salt, General Atomics and OxyChem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ice and Snow Melter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Ice and Snow Melter
Solid Ice and Snow Melter
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Road
Airport
Port
Household
Others
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Ice and Snow Melter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Ice and Snow Melter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Ice and Snow Melter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Ice and Snow Melter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
K+S
Compass Minerals
Cargill
Nouryon
Kissner
Green Earth Deicer
Maine Salt
General Atomics
OxyChem
Ossian
Blank Industries
BCA Products
Xynyth
Alaskan
Shouguang Xinhai
Weifang Yuding
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ice and Snow Melter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ice and Snow Melter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ice and Snow Melter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ice and Snow Melter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ice and Snow Melter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ice and Snow Melter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ice and Snow Melter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ice and Snow Melter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ice and Snow Melter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ice and Snow Melter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ice and Snow Melter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ice and Snow Melter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ice and Snow Melter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ice and Snow Melter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ice and Snow Melter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ice and Snow
