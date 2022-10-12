C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of C9 Hydrogenated Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five C9 Hydrogenated Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global C9 Hydrogenated Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Monomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of C9 Hydrogenated Resin include ExxonMobil Chemical, Eastman, Rain Carbon, Idemitsu Kosan, Arakawa Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals, Kolon Industries, Landun New Material and ENEOS Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the C9 Hydrogenated Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Monomer

Copolymer

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Woven Fabric

Packaging

Others

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies C9 Hydrogenated Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies C9 Hydrogenated Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies C9 Hydrogenated Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies C9 Hydrogenated Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ExxonMobil Chemical

Eastman

Rain Carbon

Idemitsu Kosan

Arakawa Chemical

Mitsui Chemicals

Kolon Industries

Landun New Material

ENEOS Corporation

Buss ChemTech

Puyang Tiancheng Chemical

Zhejiang Derong Chemical Industry

Zibo Luhua Hongjin New Material

Hwalong Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top C9 Hydrogenated Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global C9 Hydrogenated Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 C9 Hydrogenated Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers C9 Hydrogenated Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 C9 Hydrogenated Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 C9 Hydrogenated Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 C9 Hydrogenated Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

