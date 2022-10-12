Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hot Melt Road Marking Paint in global, including the following market information:

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Hot Melt Road Marking Paint companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot Melt Road Marking Paint include 3M, Sherwin-Williams, Swarco AG, Nippon Paint, Ennis Flint, TATU, Geveko Markings, Hempel and KICTEC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot Melt Road Marking Paint manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Road

Parking Lot

Airport

Others

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot Melt Road Marking Paint revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot Melt Road Marking Paint revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot Melt Road Marking Paint sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Hot Melt Road Marking Paint sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Sherwin-Williams

Swarco AG

Nippon Paint

Ennis Flint

TATU

Geveko Markings

Hempel

KICTEC

PPG Industries

Zhejiang Brother

Reda National

LANINO

SealMaster

Luteng Tuliao

Zhejiang Yuanguang

Rainbow Brand

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hot Melt Road Marking Paint Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

