Sillicon Carbide Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sillicon Carbide in global, including the following market information:

Global Sillicon Carbide Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sillicon Carbide Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Sillicon Carbide companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sillicon Carbide market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sillicon Carbide include CREE Incorporated (U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.), Genesic Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Microchip Technology (U.S.), Norstel AB (Sweden), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan) and STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sillicon Carbide manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sillicon Carbide Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sillicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

SiC Polymers Types (3C, 4H, and 6H)

IV  IV SiC Semiconductor

III  V SiC Semiconductor

Global Sillicon Carbide Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sillicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Defense & Aerospace

Power

Solar & Wind

Medical and Healthcare

Others

Global Sillicon Carbide Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sillicon Carbide Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sillicon Carbide revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sillicon Carbide revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sillicon Carbide sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sillicon Carbide sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CREE Incorporated (U.S.)

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc. (U.S.)

Genesic Semiconductor Inc. (U.S.)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Microchip Technology (U.S.)

Norstel AB (Sweden)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

ROHM Co. Ltd. (Japan)

STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sillicon Carbide Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sillicon Carbide Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sillicon Carbide Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sillicon Carbide Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sillicon Carbide Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sillicon Carbide Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sillicon Carbide Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sillicon Carbide Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sillicon Carbide Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sillicon Carbide Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sillicon Carbide Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sillicon Carbide Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sillicon Carbide Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Sillicon Carbide Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

