Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales Market Report 2021

The global Carbon Fiber Filament market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Carbon Fiber Filament market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

Segment by Application

Automotive

Construction

Sports and Leisure

Aerospace and Defense

Marine

Wind Energy

Others

The Carbon Fiber Filament market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). Segment by Application, the Carbon Fiber Filament market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions.

By Company

Toray Industries

Teijin

SGL Group

Mitsubishi Rayon

ColorFabb

3DXTECH

Table of content

1 Carbon Fiber Filament Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Filament Product Scope

1.2 Carbon Fiber Filament Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Injection Molding

1.2.3 Extrusion Molding

1.3 Carbon Fiber Filament Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Sports and Leisure

1.3.5 Aerospace and Defense

1.3.6 Marine

1.3.7 Wind Energy

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Carbon Fiber Filament Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Carbon Fiber Filament Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Filament Sales Estimate

