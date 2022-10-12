Cryogenic Ethylene Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Low temperature ethylene transports pressurized liquids at temperatures below 50 ? F. Colorless, sweet and smelling. Boiling liquids produce less vapor than air. Easily ignited. Non toxic but a simple asphyxiating agent. After prolonged exposure to fire or high temperature, the container may crack violently and explode. Used as anesthetics, refrigerants and in the manufacture of other chemicals.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cryogenic Ethylene in global, including the following market information:

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)

Global top five Cryogenic Ethylene companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cryogenic Ethylene market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polymer Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cryogenic Ethylene include Dow Chemicals, ExxonMobil, Eastman, Sasol, Shell, LyondellBasell, Indorama, Chevron Philips and Shintech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cryogenic Ethylene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polymer Grade

Chemical Grade

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agricultural

Construction

Emulsion Adhesives Production

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)

Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cryogenic Ethylene revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cryogenic Ethylene revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cryogenic Ethylene sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)

Key companies Cryogenic Ethylene sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemicals

ExxonMobil

Eastman

Sasol

Shell

LyondellBasell

Indorama

Chevron Philips

Shintech

Axiall Lotte

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cryogenic Ethylene Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cryogenic Ethylene Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cryogenic Ethylene Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cryogenic Ethylene Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cryogenic Ethylene Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cryogenic Ethylene Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cryogenic Ethylene Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cryogenic Ethylene Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cryogenic Ethylene Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Cryogenic Ethylene Market Siz

