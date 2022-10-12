Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylic Foam Tapes
PUR (Polyurethane) Foam Tapes
Segment by Application
Emblems&Decals
Wheel Weights
Body Side Molding
Others
By Company
3M
Bemis
Can-Do National Tape
Saint-Gobain
AFTC Group
Scapa
V. Himark Technology Company Ltd.
Tecman Group
Avery Dennison
Strouse
Henkel
Afera
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes
1.2 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic Foam Tapes
1.2.3 PUR (Polyurethane) Foam Tapes
1.3 Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Emblems&Decals
1.3.3 Wheel Weights
1.3.4 Body Side Molding
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Automotive Thermal Bond Tapes Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Ma
