Global and United States Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Flexible Packaging market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plastic Flexible Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Plastic Flexible Packaging market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Pouches
Bags
Films
Other
Segment by Application
Food
Drinks
Personal Care and Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Oji Holdings Corporation
Sealed Air
Schur Flexibles Group
International Paper Company
Amcor
Sonoco Products Company
Mondi Group
Coveris Holdings
Stora Enso Oyj
Winpak
WestRock Company
Pactiv
Smurfit Kappa Group
Berry Global Group
Constantia Flexibles GmbH
ProAmpac LLC
Huhtamaki Oyj
DS Smith
CCL Industries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Plastic Flexible Packaging Product Introduction
1.2 Global Plastic Flexible Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Plastic Flexible Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Plastic Flexible Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Plastic Flexible Packaging Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Plastic Flexible Packaging Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Plastic Flexible Packaging Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Plastic Flexible Packaging in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Plastic Flexible Packaging Industry Trends
1.5.2 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Drivers
1.5.3 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Challenges
1.5.4 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Pouches
2.1.2 Bags
2.1.3 Films
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Plastic Flexible Packaging Market Size by Type
