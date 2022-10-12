Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)
Single Superphosphate (SSP)
Triple Superphosphate (TSP)
Others
Segment by Application
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Company
Eurochem Group AG
Agrium Inc.
Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc.
Yara International ASA
CF Industries Holdings Inc.
Israel Chemicals Ltd.
Coromandel International Ltd.
The Mosaic Co.
S.A OCP
PJSC PhosAgro
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer
1.2 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP)
1.2.3 Diammonium Phosphate (DAP)
1.2.4 Single Superphosphate (SSP)
1.2.5 Triple Superphosphate (TSP)
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Cereals & Grains
1.3.3 Oilseeds & Pulses
1.3.4 Fruits & Vegetables
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Commercial Phosphate Fertilizer Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Commercial
