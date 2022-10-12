Global Non Metal Strappings Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
PP Strapping
PET Strapping
Segment by Application
Wood Industry
Paper Industry
Food and Beverage
Textile Industry
Other Industries
By Company
Signode
Cordstrap
M.J.Maillis Group
FROMM Group
STEK
Samuel Strapping
Mosca
Polychem
Teufelberger
Polivektris
Hiroyuki Industries
Yongsun
Strapack
Cyklop
Yuandong
EMBALCER
Baole
Patel Strap Manufacturing
Tianli
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Non Metal Strappings Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non Metal Strappings
1.2 Non Metal Strappings Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Non Metal Strappings Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PP Strapping
1.2.3 PET Strapping
1.3 Non Metal Strappings Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Non Metal Strappings Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Wood Industry
1.3.3 Paper Industry
1.3.4 Food and Beverage
1.3.5 Textile Industry
1.3.6 Other Industries
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Non Metal Strappings Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Non Metal Strappings Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Non Metal Strappings Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Non Metal Strappings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Non Metal Strappings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Non Metal Strappings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Non Metal Strappings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Non Metal Strappings Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Non Metal Strappings Production Capacity Market Share by
