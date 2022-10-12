Global Roof Repair Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Bituminous Tape
Butyl Rubber Tape
Liquid Silicone Tape
Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
Industrial
Others
By Company
3M
H.B. Fuller Company
Saint-Gobain ADFORS
Selena Group
IKO Industries Ltd.
MFM Building Products
Chem Link
Contech Building Products Ltd.
Rasco Bitumentechnik GmbH
Firestone Building Products Company, LLC .
APOC
ThermaCote?, Inc.
Cofair Products Inc.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Roof Repair Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Roof Repair Tape
1.2 Roof Repair Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bituminous Tape
1.2.3 Butyl Rubber Tape
1.2.4 Liquid Silicone Tape
1.3 Roof Repair Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Roof Repair Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Roof Repair Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Roof Repair Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Roof Repair Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Roof Repair Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Roof Repair Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Roof Repair Tape Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Roof Repair Tape Revenue Mar
