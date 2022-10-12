Global and United States Electric Vehicle Motors Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Electric Vehicle Motors market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicle Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Electric Vehicle Motors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Asynchronous Motor
Segment by Application
Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Plug-In-Hybrid Vehicles (PHEV)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
FUKUTA
BYD
Broad-Ocean Motor
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Bosch
JJE
JEE
Mitsubishi Motors
Hitachi
UAES
HUAYU Automotive Systems
Magna
Greatland Electrics
Hepu Power
FDM
Zhuhai Enpower
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electric Vehicle Motors Product Introduction
1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Electric Vehicle Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Electric Vehicle Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Electric Vehicle Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electric Vehicle Motors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electric Vehicle Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Electric Vehicle Motors Industry Trends
1.5.2 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Drivers
1.5.3 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Challenges
1.5.4 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Electric Vehicle Motors Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
2.1.2 Asynchronous Motor
2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Motors Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Motors Sales in Value, by
