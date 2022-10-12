Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65
Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50
Others
Segment by Application
Polyester Materials
Coating Materials
By Company
Eastman
SK Chemicals
Kangheng Chemical
Kellin Chemicals
Production by Region
North America
China
South Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM)
1.2 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cis/Trans Ratio: 35:65
1.2.3 Cis/Trans Ratio: 50:50
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Polyester Materials
1.3.3 Coating Materials
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 China Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 South Korea Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Cyclohexane Dimethanol (CHDM) Production Capacity Market Sh
