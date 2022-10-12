Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Acrylic
Rubber
Silicone
Others
Segment by Application
Packaging
Building & Construction
Electrical & Electronics
Automotive
Health & Hygiene
Others
By Company
Henkel
3M
Arkema
H.B. Fuller
Dow
Soken
Nitto Denko
Avery Dennison
tesa SE
LG
Berry Plastics
Nippon Shokubai
Beardow & ADAMS
Sika AG
Ashland
Xinfeng Group
Tex Year Industries
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives
1.2 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Acrylic
1.2.3 Rubber
1.2.4 Silicone
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.5 Automotive
1.3.6 Health & Hygiene
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Pr
