Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate)
PHBV-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate)
P34HB-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-4-hydroxybutyrate)
PHBHHxpoly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate)
Segment by Application
Packaging
Biomedical Implant
Agricultural
Food Services
Others
By Company
Danimer Scientific
Kaneka
Nafigate Corporation
Tian'an Biopolymer
Biomer
Shenzhen Ecomann Technology
RWDC Industries
Newlight Technologies
CJ CheilJedang
PHB Industrial S.A.
Mango Materials
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Latin America
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
1.2 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 PHB-Poly(3-hydroxybutyrate)
1.2.3 PHBV-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyvalerate)
1.2.4 P34HB-poly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-4-hydroxybutyrate)
1.2.5 PHBHHxpoly(3-hydroxybutyrate-co-3-hydroxyhexanoate)
1.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Biomedical Implant
1.3.4 Agricultural
1.3.5 Food Services
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polyhydr
