Ascenda – Competitor Profile

Ascenda is a global provider of loyalty solutions, offering reward propositions for major financial services providers and travel brands worldwide. Ascenda offers a suite of technology solutions to financial companies and merchants globally, enabling them to manage their loyalty programs more effectively. It manages the complete value chain of loyalty marketing program campaigns – from customer segmentation to design and implementation.

It also offers TransferConnect, a loyalty program connection platform that enables Ascenda?s clients to connect with major global reward programs. The platform provides a single connection point to clients, enabling them to offer their end customers access to loyalty benefits through multiple loyalty programs.

Through its analytics suite, Ascenda provides real-time monitoring of marketing, operations, and other aspects of advertising campaigns, thereby providing clients with a constant view of their programs at all times and ensuring efficient monitoring of their operations.

Ascenda offers 24/7 customer service for loyalty programs on behalf of financial institutions and travel merchants. These services are provided in 25 languages across 180 countries.

The company was initially established as Kaligo, a loyalty-based hotel booking provider, in Singapore in 2014. It began operating under the Ascenda name in October 2018 and has expanded its range of solutions from travel rewards to end-to-end loyalty programs. Kaligo now operates as a separate brand to Ascenda.

– In November 2014, Ascenda was established as Kaligo, a loyalty-based hotel bookings provider in Singapore.

– In October 2018, Kaligo began operating under the Ascenda brand name. It expanded its range of solutions from travel rewards to end-to-end loyalty program solutions.

– In January 2019, Ascenda acquired loyalty consulting firm Loyalty Advantage, expanding Ascenda?s loyalty advisory division with Loyalty Advantage?s market expertise.

– In February 2021, Ascenda launched Nexus, a rapid deployment option for its bank customer engagement solutions, allowing banks to quickly launch their reward propositions at minimal cost and without the need for any technical integrations.

