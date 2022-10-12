Allicin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Allicin in global, including the following market information:

Global Allicin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Allicin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Allicin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Allicin market was valued at 6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Allicin Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Allicin include Allicin International. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Allicin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Allicin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allicin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Allicin Liquid

Allicin Powder

Global Allicin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allicin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oral Dietary Supplement

External Application

Global Allicin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Allicin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Allicin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Allicin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Allicin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Allicin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allicin International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Allicin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Allicin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Allicin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Allicin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Allicin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Allicin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Allicin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Allicin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Allicin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Allicin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Allicin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Allicin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Allicin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allicin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Allicin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Allicin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Allicin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Allicin Liquid

4.1.3 Allicin Powder

4.2 By Type – Global Allicin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – Global Allicin Revenue, 2

