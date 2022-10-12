Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Polypropylene
Polyester
Segment by Application
Packaging
Labeling
Medical Hygiene
Transport
By Company
Ashland Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
BASF SE
Bostik SA
Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
Dow Chemical Company
Ellsworth Adhesives
H.B Fuller company
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
LG Chem
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape
1.2 Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polypropylene
1.2.3 Polyester
1.3 Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Packaging
1.3.3 Labeling
1.3.4 Medical Hygiene
1.3.5 Transport
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Box-sealing Pressure Sensitive Tape Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Box-sealing Pressure Sensit
