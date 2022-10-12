Mining Solvent Extractants Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mining Solvent Extractants in global, including the following market information:

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Mining Solvent Extractants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mining Solvent Extractants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Base Metals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mining Solvent Extractants include AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), Kemira OYJ (Finland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Orica Limited (Australia) and ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.) and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mining Solvent Extractants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Base Metals

Non-metallic Minerals

Precious Metals

Rare Earth Metals

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Mineral Processing

Explosives & Drilling

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Others

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mining Solvent Extractants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mining Solvent Extractants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mining Solvent Extractants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mining Solvent Extractants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends)

BASF SE (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Kemira OYJ (Finland)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

Orica Limited (Australia)

ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.)

SNF Floerger (France)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mining Solvent Extractants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mining Solvent Extractants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mining Solvent Extractants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mining Solvent Extractants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mining Solvent Extractants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mining Solvent Extractants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mining Solvent Extractants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mining Solvent Extractants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mining So

