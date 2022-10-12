Global and United States 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
1,3-Butanediol for Industrial market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Chemical Synthesis
Fermentation
Segment by Application
Resin Synthesis
Plasticizer
Alkyd Resin Coatings
High Boiling Point Solvents
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
OXEA
DAICEL
KH Neochem
Godavari Biorefineries
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Product Introduction
1.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Dynamics
1.5.1 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Industry Trends
1.5.2 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Drivers
1.5.3 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Challenges
1.5.4 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Chemical Synthesis
2.1.2 Fermentation
2.2 Global 1,3-Butanediol for Industrial Mark
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and United States Window Film for Industrial Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Industrial Grade Azelaic Acid Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Industrial Wireless Vibration Sensors Network Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Global and United States Industrial Liquid Coating Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications