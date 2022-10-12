Uncategorized

Revolut – Tech Innovator Profile

Summary

Revolut operates an online platform offering alternative banking solutions such as currency exchange, peer-to-peer payments, cryptocurrency trades, and bank transfers. To use these services, Revolut offers a multi-currency card and mobile app to its customers.

 

This report provides insights into Revolut, including an overview of the company and its product offering, detailed insight into its business model, information on its funding and partnerships, and biographies of its senior management.

 

Scope

– Revolut secured the Company of the Year award at the UK Tech Awards 2020.

– Since inception, Revolut has raised investments worth over $836m from key investors such as TCV, DST Global, Index Ventures, Balderton Capital, and Ribbit Capital.

Reasons to Buy

– Gain insight into Revolut?s business operations.

– Learn about its partnerships and funding.

– Understand the company?s technology focus.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Company Overview
Technology Focus
Product Overview
Partnerships
Funding
Key Employees
Appendix

 

