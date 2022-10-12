China Wealth Management – Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025

Summary

China?s affluent segment (including HNW and mass affluent individuals) accounted for a mere 4.9% of the total adult population in 2020. Despite the impact of COVID-19, the country?s wealth market has remained resilient, thereby driving the overall affluent population growth of 7.7% in 2020. Even though China was the ground-zero of the COVID-19 outbreak, it was also the first country globally to deal with the first wave. This improved consumer optimism well ahead of an actual revival of the Chinese economy. Nevertheless, a strong retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, with the growth being predominately driven by those in higher wealth bands. Furthermore, the country?s savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advice by HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the pandemic, which has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.

This report analyzes the Chinese wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by the number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid vs. illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits, and bonds.

Scope

– HNW individuals constituted only 0.18% of the total adult population of China in 2020.

– An investment platform at a main bank is the preferred investment channel among Chinese investors across all affluent classes considered.

– Equities remain the most popular investment avenue for Chinese investors, indicating their preference for investment asset classes that yield high returns.

– Chinese HNW investors? investment portfolios are heavily skewed towards discretionary mandates.

The Chinese Wealth Market

Investor Insight

Resident Savings & Investments

Digital Disruptors

Recent deals

Appendix

