Global Melange Yarn Market Research Report 2022

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

Medium and Low Grade Melange Yarn

High Grade Melange Yarn

Segment by Application

Leisure Clothes

Sportswear

Business Dress

Bedding Article

Other

By Company

HUAFU

BROS

Tianhua Group

RUYI GROUP

Chuzhou Xiake Environmental Protection Colored Textile Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Lianfa Textile Co.,Ltd.

JIANGYIN MEILUN YARN CO.,LTD

Jiangsu Kangni Investment Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huzhou Weida Group Co., Ltd

Jiangsu New Jinlan Textile Apparel Co.,Ltd.

Hangzhou Xiaoshan Linfen Textile Co., Ltd

Fatima Group

Ilshin

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Table of content

1 Melange Yarn Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Melange Yarn
1.2 Melange Yarn Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Melange Yarn Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Medium and Low Grade Melange Yarn
1.2.3 High Grade Melange Yarn
1.3 Melange Yarn Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Melange Yarn Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Leisure Clothes
1.3.3 Sportswear
1.3.4 Business Dress
1.3.5 Bedding Article
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Melange Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Melange Yarn Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Melange Yarn Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Melange Yarn Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Melange Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Melange Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Melange Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Melange Yarn Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Melange Yarn Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Melange Yarn Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
 

 

