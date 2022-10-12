Switzerland Wealth Management – Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025

Summary

Based on our proprietary datasets, ?Switzerland Wealth Management – Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2025? report analyzes the Swiss wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets). The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including equities, mutual funds, deposits and bonds.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/switzerland-wealth-management-2025-81

Switzerland's affluent segment (covering HNWs and mass affluents) accounted for 90.4% of the total population and held 97.9% of Switzerland's total onshore liquid assets in 2020.The majority of the affluent segment holds their wealth in deposits and equities. Therefore, as the outbreak of the COVID19 pandemic caused big downward shifts in the market performance, the country's affluent population did not incur huge losses due to their leaning quite heavily on safe haven assets. In addition, losses in the equities market were also recovered in the second half of 2020 which saw an easing of lockdown restrictions and restarting of the Swiss economy, thereby, causing a rebound in the stock market performance. Nevertheless, a strong predicted retail investments growth is expected over the upcoming period, owing to an effective vaccine program which will raise investor confidence in the economic performance of the country. Further, the country's savings and investments market is observing a growing preference for robo-advisory by the HNW investors. This demand has also been accelerated by the outbreak of the pandemic that has been a catalyst in increasing the use of digital products and services.

Scope

– HNW individuals constituted only 2.06% of the total adult population of Switzerland in 2020.

– Advisory mandates accounted for 22.6% of total HNW portfolio composition in Switzerland in 2020.

– Deposits remain the most popular investment avenue for Swiss investors indicating their preference for safe haven investment asset classes.

– Bonds accounted for the lowest share of retail investment portfolios in 2020.

Reasons to Buy

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Switzerland's wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing the penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insights into retail liquid asset holdings in Switzerland.

– Understand the changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the country's wealth market.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/switzerland-wealth-management-2025-81

Table of content

Table of Contents

Switzerland Wealth Market

Investor Insight

Resident Savings and Investments

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/business-and-finance/switzerland-wealth-management-2025-81

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Switzerland Wealth Management – High Net Worth (HNW) Investors 2020

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications