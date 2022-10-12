Kuwait Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025

Summary

GlobalData's 'Kuwait Cards and Payments – Opportunities and Risks to 2025' report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Kuwait's cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, and cheques during the review-period (2017-21e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2021e-25f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together GlobalData's research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Kuwait's cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in Kuwait's cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Kuwait's cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope

– The government and the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) are taking steps to boost digital payments in the country. To promote card payments, in February 2020 the Ministry of Finance enabled the payment of government fees via cards at approximately 40 government agencies across the country. Meanwhile, in January 2020, CBK announced plans to introduce a new payment system. This will be compatible with various electronic payment systems, including the automatic clearing system, the wage protection system, the national clearing system for payments through smart devices, and the real-time system for total settlements. The central bank plans to launch the new system in 2021.

– Alternative payments are gradually gaining traction in Kuwait. In September 2020, Samsung Pay was launched in the country. It allows users to make in-store, in-app, and online purchases. Major financial institutions in Kuwait that support Samsung Pay include Gulf Bank, Burgan Bank, Boubyan Bank, Warba Bank, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), and Kuwait Finance House (KFH).

Reasons to Buy

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to Kuwait's cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in Kuwait's cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in Kuwait's cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Kuwait.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing Kuwait's cards and payments industry.

Table of content

Table of Contents

Market Overview

Payment Instruments

Card Based Payments

Ecommerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Job Analysis

Payment Infrastructure and Regulation

Appendix

