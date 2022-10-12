Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lean Duplex Stainless Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lean Duplex Stainless Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tubes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lean Duplex Stainless Steel include Outokumpu Oyj (Finland), Tata Steel (India), Jindal Steel (India), ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg), POSCO Group (South Korea), Acerinox S.A. (Spain), Sandvik Materials Technology AB (Sweden), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (U.S.) and Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lean Duplex Stainless Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tubes

Pumps & Valves

Fittings & Flanges

Rebar & Mesh

Welding Wires

Others

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas Industry

Desalination Industry

Chemical Industry

Pulp & Paper Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lean Duplex Stainless Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lean Duplex Stainless Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lean Duplex Stainless Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lean Duplex Stainless Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Outokumpu Oyj (Finland)

Tata Steel (India)

Jindal Steel (India)

ArcelorMittal S.A. (Luxembourg)

POSCO Group (South Korea)

Acerinox S.A. (Spain)

Sandvik Materials Technology AB (Sweden)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (U.S.)

Daido Steel Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co Ltd. (Japan)

AK Steel Holding Corporation (U.S.)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lean Duplex Stainless Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

