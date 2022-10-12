Global and United States Automotive Drive Shafts Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Automotive Drive Shafts market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Drive Shafts market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Drive Shafts market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Flexible Drive-Shaft
Torque Tube Drive-Shaft
Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft
Segment by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
NTN
Dana Holding Corporation
Nexteer
Hyundai-Wia
Yamada Manufacturing
American Axle Manufacturing
JTEKT
Neapco
Meritor
Showa
SDS
Yuandong
Wanxiang
Guansheng
Lingyun
Hengli
Danchuan
IFA Rotorion
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Drive Shafts Product Introduction
1.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Automotive Drive Shafts Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Automotive Drive Shafts Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Automotive Drive Shafts Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Drive Shafts in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Automotive Drive Shafts Industry Trends
1.5.2 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Drivers
1.5.3 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Challenges
1.5.4 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Automotive Drive Shafts Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Flexible Drive-Shaft
2.1.2 Torque Tube Drive-Shaft
2.1.3 Hotchkiss Drive-Shaft
2.2 Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Automotive Dri
