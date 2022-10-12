Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance

Summary

?Democratic Republic of Congo Insurance Industry – Governance, Risk and Compliance' report is the result of extensive research into the insurance regulatory framework in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

It provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key Highlights

– The Autorit? de R?gulation et de Contr?le des Assurances (ARCA) regulates and supervises the Democratic Republic of the Congo insurance industry.

– The provisions of the Insurance Act 1931 and the Code of Commerce govern the life and non-life insurance businesses in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

– Composite insurance is not permitted in the country.

– Insurance for motor vehicles and workmen's compensation are mandatory, as is insurance for pension fund administrators to guarantee performance.

– Non-admitted insurers and intermediaries are not permitted to operate in the Democratic Republic of the Congo insurance industry.

The report provides insights into the governance, risk, and compliance framework pertaining to the insurance industry in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, including –

– An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

– The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

– Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

– Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

– Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

– Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Scope

– The DRC's insurance industry is regulated by ARCA.

– The placement of non-admitted insurance is not permitted in the DRC insurance industry.

– 100% FDI is permitted in the DRC insurance industry.

– Composite insurers are not permitted in the DRC.

– Motor third-party liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance (state scheme), aviation insurance and civil liability insurance for maritime, river and lake carriers or inland waterways are the key classes of compulsory insurance in the DRC.

Table of content

Table of Contents

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

