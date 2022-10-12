Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Classic Drip Tape
Pressure Compensating Drip Tape
Others
Segment by Application
Field Crops
Fruits & Nuts
Vegetable Crops
Others
By Company
Jain Irrigation Systems
Netafim
Rain Bird Corporation
The Toro Company
EPC Industries
Hunter Industries
Rivulis Irrigation
Metzer
Western Irrigation
Hydro-Tech Irrigation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems
1.2 Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Classic Drip Tape
1.2.3 Pressure Compensating Drip Tape
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Field Crops
1.3.3 Fruits & Nuts
1.3.4 Vegetable Crops
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Subsurface Drip Irrigation (SDI) Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Subsurfa
