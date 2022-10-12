Uncategorized

Global Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) Deals in Q3 2021 – Top Themes in the Insurance Sector – Thematic Research

Summary

Summary

This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q3 2021 in Insurance Sector.

 

Deal value increased from $25 billion in Q2 2021 to $39 billion in Q3 2021. M&A deal volume in Q3 2021 dropped to 323, from 335 in the previous quarter.

 

Scope

– This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q3 2021 in Insurance Sector.

– It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q3 2021 in the Insurance Sector.

Reasons to Buy

– Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

– In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in Insurance sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.

Table of content

Table of Contents
Global M&A deals in Q3 2021 – Key takeaways
Review of global M&A deals in Q3 2021
Themes driving global M&A deals in Q3 2021
Appendices

 

