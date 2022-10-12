Global and United States Bio-based Fibre Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Bio-based Fibre market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Fibre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Bio-based Fibre market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Plant Fiber
Animal Fiber
Segment by Application
Textile and Apparel
Home Textile
Industrial Application
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Lenzing AG
Acegreen Eco-Material Technology
Aditya Birla Group
Baoding Swan Fiber
Nien Foun Fiber
Chonbang
Weiqiao Textile Company Limited
Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group
China Populus Textile
Great Duksan
Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology
Smartfiber AG
Acelon Chemicals and Fiber Corporation
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Fibre Product Introduction
1.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Bio-based Fibre Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Bio-based Fibre Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Bio-based Fibre Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Bio-based Fibre Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Bio-based Fibre in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Bio-based Fibre Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Bio-based Fibre Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Bio-based Fibre Industry Trends
1.5.2 Bio-based Fibre Market Drivers
1.5.3 Bio-based Fibre Market Challenges
1.5.4 Bio-based Fibre Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Bio-based Fibre Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Plant Fiber
2.1.2 Animal Fiber
2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Bio-based Fibre Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Bio-based Fibre Average Selling Price (ASP
