Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Agricultural Machinery in global, including the following market information:

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-intelligent-agricultural-machinery-forecast-2022-2028-597

Global top five Intelligent Agricultural Machinery companies in 2021 (%)

The global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Agricultural Power Machinery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Intelligent Agricultural Machinery include Horsch Maschinen, John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Iseki, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts Group, Kongskilde and Valmont Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Intelligent Agricultural Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Agricultural Power Machinery

Farmland Construction Machinery

Soil Tillage Machinery

Others

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Big Data Analysis

Agricultural Machinery Management

Automatic Control of Production

Others

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Intelligent Agricultural Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Horsch Maschinen

John Deere

CNH Industrial N.V.

Iseki

Kubota

Mahindra & Mahindra

Escorts Group

Kongskilde

Valmont Industries

Rostselmash

Morris Industries Ltd.

Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.

MaterMacc S.p.A.

Lemken

Shenyang Yuanda Enterprise Group

YTO Group

Loncin Motor

Thinker Agricultural Machinery

Jifei Technology

Jiangsu Yueda Intelligent Agricultural Equipment

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-intelligent-agricultural-machinery-forecast-2022-2028-597

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/agriculture/global-intelligent-agricultural-machinery-forecast-2022-2028-597

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

Global Intelligent Agricultural Machinery Market Research Report 2022

https://www.grandresearchstore.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications