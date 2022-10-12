Compound Agricultural Machinery Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compound Agricultural Machinery in global, including the following market information:
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Compound Agricultural Machinery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compound Agricultural Machinery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tractor Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compound Agricultural Machinery include Iseki, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Escorts Group, Horsch Maschinen, John Deere, CNH Industrial N.V., Kongskilde and Valmont Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compound Agricultural Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tractor Equipment
Harvesting Equipment
Planting Equipment
Irrigation and Crop Processing Equipment
Hay and Feed Equipment
Others
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agriculture
Animal Husbandry
Forestry
Others
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Compound Agricultural Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Compound Agricultural Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Compound Agricultural Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Compound Agricultural Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Iseki
Kubota
Mahindra & Mahindra
Escorts Group
Horsch Maschinen
John Deere
CNH Industrial N.V.
Kongskilde
Valmont Industries
Rostselmash
MaterMacc S.p.A.
Lemken
Morris Industries
Maschio Gaspardo S.P.A.
Liugong Machinery
Weichai Power
Shenyang Yuanda Enterprise Group
YTO Group
Loncin Motor
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compound Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compound Agricultural Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compound Agricultural Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compound Agricultural Machinery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compound Agricultural Machinery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compound Agricultural Ma
