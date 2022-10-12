RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

RFID electronic ear tags are animal electronic tags that use RFID technology to individually identify animals. There are three frequency bands in China: low frequency, high frequency and ultra high frequency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Electronic Ear Tags in global, including the following market information:

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five RFID Electronic Ear Tags companies in 2021 (%)

The global RFID Electronic Ear Tags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of RFID Electronic Ear Tags include Quantified AG, Caisley International, Smartrac, Merck, Allflex, Ceres Tag, Ardes, Lepsen Information Technology and Kupsan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the RFID Electronic Ear Tags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Low Frequency

High Frequency

UHF

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pig

Cattle

Sheep

Others

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Quantified AG

Caisley International

Smartrac

Merck

Allflex

Ceres Tag

Ardes

Lepsen Information Technology

Kupsan

Stockbrands

CowManager BV

HerdDogg

MOOvement

Moocall

Datamars

Fuhua Technology

Drovers

Dalton Tags

Tengxin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Overall Market Size

2.1 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top RFID Electronic Ear Tags Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Sales by Companies

3.5 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers RFID Electronic Ear Tags Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies

4 S

