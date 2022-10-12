RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
RFID electronic ear tags are animal electronic tags that use RFID technology to individually identify animals. There are three frequency bands in China: low frequency, high frequency and ultra high frequency.
This report contains market size and forecasts of RFID Electronic Ear Tags in global, including the following market information:
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five RFID Electronic Ear Tags companies in 2021 (%)
The global RFID Electronic Ear Tags market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Low Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of RFID Electronic Ear Tags include Quantified AG, Caisley International, Smartrac, Merck, Allflex, Ceres Tag, Ardes, Lepsen Information Technology and Kupsan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the RFID Electronic Ear Tags manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Low Frequency
High Frequency
UHF
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Pig
Cattle
Sheep
Others
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies RFID Electronic Ear Tags sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Quantified AG
Caisley International
Smartrac
Merck
Allflex
Ceres Tag
Ardes
Lepsen Information Technology
Kupsan
Stockbrands
CowManager BV
HerdDogg
MOOvement
Moocall
Datamars
Fuhua Technology
Drovers
Dalton Tags
Tengxin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Overall Market Size
2.1 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top RFID Electronic Ear Tags Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Sales by Companies
3.5 Global RFID Electronic Ear Tags Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers RFID Electronic Ear Tags Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 RFID Electronic Ear Tags Companies
