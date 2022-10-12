Neodymium Magnet Market Analysis Report & Forecast to 2028 – Competitors, Revenue, Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities

The Global and United States RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Report was published by QYResearch recently.

Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Scope and Market Size

RFID Neodymium Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RFID Neodymium Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RFID Neodymium Magnet market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Sintered Neodymium Magnet

Bonded Neodymium Magnet

Others

Segment by Application

EV (Electric Vehicle)

Automotive other than EV

Air Conditioning

Aerospace and Defense

Wind Energy

Consumer Goods and Electronics

Industrial Machinery

Others

The report on the RFID Neodymium Magnet market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

Tianhe Magnetics

Key Objectives of This Report

To study and analyze the global RFID Neodymium Magnet consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RFID Neodymium Magnet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RFID Neodymium Magnet manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RFID Neodymium Magnet with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RFID Neodymium Magnet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet ales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RFID Neodymium Magnet Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RFID Neodymium Magnet Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Hitachi Metals Group

7.1.1 Hitachi Metals Group Corporation Information

7.1.2 Hitachi Metals Group Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Hitachi Metals Group Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Hitachi Metals Group Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.1.5 Hitachi Metals Group Recent Development

7.2 Shin-Etsu

7.2.1 Shin-Etsu Corporation Information

7.2.2 Shin-Etsu Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Shin-Etsu Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Shin-Etsu Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.2.5 Shin-Etsu Recent Development

7.3 TDK

7.3.1 TDK Corporation Information

7.3.2 TDK Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 TDK Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 TDK Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.3.5 TDK Recent Development

7.4 VAC

7.4.1 VAC Corporation Information

7.4.2 VAC Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 VAC Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 VAC Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.4.5 VAC Recent Development

7.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

7.5.1 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.5.5 Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech Recent Development

7.6 Yunsheng Company

7.6.1 Yunsheng Company Corporation Information

7.6.2 Yunsheng Company Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Yunsheng Company Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Yunsheng Company Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.6.5 Yunsheng Company Recent Development

7.7 YSM

7.7.1 YSM Corporation Information

7.7.2 YSM Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 YSM Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 YSM Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.7.5 YSM Recent Development

7.8 JL MAG

7.8.1 JL MAG Corporation Information

7.8.2 JL MAG Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 JL MAG Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 JL MAG Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.8.5 JL MAG Recent Development

7.9 ZHmag

7.9.1 ZHmag Corporation Information

7.9.2 ZHmag Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ZHmag Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ZHmag Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.9.5 ZHmag Recent Development

7.10 Jingci Material Science

7.10.1 Jingci Material Science Corporation Information

7.10.2 Jingci Material Science Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Jingci Material Science Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Jingci Material Science Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.10.5 Jingci Material Science Recent Development

7.11 AT&M

7.11.1 AT&M Corporation Information

7.11.2 AT&M Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 AT&M Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 AT&M Neodymium Magnet Products Offered

7.11.5 AT&M Recent Development

7.12 NBJJ

7.12.1 NBJJ Corporation Information

7.12.2 NBJJ Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NBJJ Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NBJJ Products Offered

7.12.5 NBJJ Recent Development

7.13 Innuovo Magnetics

7.13.1 Innuovo Magnetics Corporation Information

7.13.2 Innuovo Magnetics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Innuovo Magnetics Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Innuovo Magnetics Products Offered

7.13.5 Innuovo Magnetics Recent Development

7.14 SGM

7.14.1 SGM Corporation Information

7.14.2 SGM Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SGM Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SGM Products Offered

7.14.5 SGM Recent Development

7.15 Galaxy Magnetic

7.15.1 Galaxy Magnetic Corporation Information

7.15.2 Galaxy Magnetic Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Galaxy Magnetic Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Galaxy Magnetic Products Offered

7.15.5 Galaxy Magnetic Recent Development

7.16 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited

7.16.1 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic Industry Limited Recent Development

7.17 Earth- Panda

7.17.1 Earth- Panda Corporation Information

7.17.2 Earth- Panda Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Earth- Panda Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Earth- Panda Products Offered

7.17.5 Earth- Panda Recent Development

7.18 Magsuper

7.18.1 Magsuper Corporation Information

7.18.2 Magsuper Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Magsuper Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Magsuper Products Offered

7.18.5 Magsuper Recent Development

7.19 Daido Electronics

7.19.1 Daido Electronics Corporation Information

7.19.2 Daido Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Daido Electronics Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Daido Electronics Products Offered

7.19.5 Daido Electronics Recent Development

7.20 Tianhe Magnetics

7.20.1 Tianhe Magnetics Corporation Information

7.20.2 Tianhe Magnetics Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Tianhe Magnetics Neodymium Magnet Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Tianhe Magnetics Products Offered

7.20.5 Tianhe Magnetics Recent Development

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

