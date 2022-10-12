Global Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment Market Overview Report by 2022-2028

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment analysis, which studies the Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2028.

Temperature control mainly refers to the process of adjusting and controlling the temperature or temperature difference by heating or cooling means according to the requirements of the battery and other components for the working environment. The battery capacity and power of the energy storage battery system are large, and the high power density has higher requirements for heat dissipation. At the same time, problems such as battery heat generation and uneven temperature distribution are prone to occur in the energy storage system. Therefore, temperature control is extremely important for the life and safety of the battery system. . The basic requirements of energy storage temperature control mainly include: 1> Control the temperature and humidity of the agricultural surface of the single battery: maintain the best working temperature and humidity, the temperature is +15°C to +35°C, and the relative humidity is between 5% and 95%. Condensed water: 2) Local hot spots are generated by the swimming-free battery system: the temperature difference between the batteries does not exceed 5°C to avoid local hot spots. At present, the technical routes of my country’s energy storage temperature control system are mainly air-cooled (using air medium) and liquid cooling (liquid medium, such as water, ethylene glycol aqueous solution, pure ethylene glycol, air-conditioning refrigerant and silicone oil, etc.), and air-cooled technology The route is relatively large. The liquid cooling system mainly includes water cooling plate, water cooling pipe, water cooling system, heat exchange fan, etc. The structure of the air cooling system is relatively simple. Compared with the two, the design of the liquid cooling system is complicated and the cost is higher, but its heat dissipation efficiency and speed are high, the application range is wide, and the space is small. Classified by function, electrochemical energy storage can be divided into two types: energy storage (high energy input/output), power energy storage (instant high power output). The trend of high rate is very obvious, and for energy-based energy storage projects, the increase in the capacity of the battery system will bring about an increase in the heat production of the project: for power-type energy storage, the high rate of the battery drives the power of the energy storage system. As the density continues to increase, the heat generation also continues to increase, so the demand and importance of energy storage temperature control will also increase.

The global market for Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment is estimated to increase from US$ million in 2021 to reach US$ million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of % during 2022-2028. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The APAC Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The United States Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The Europe Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

The China Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market is expected at value of US$ million in 2022 and grow at approximately % CAGR during 2022 and 2028.

Global key Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment players cover Shenzhen Envicool Technology, Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning, Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration and Guangzhou Goaland Energy Conservation Tech, etc. In terms of revenue, the global largest two companies occupy a share nearly % in 2021.

Please click the link below to get a sample report:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/425015/energy-storage-temperature-control-equipment-2028

Market segment by Type, covers

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Heat Pipe Cooling

Phase Change Cooling

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Data Center

Energy Storage Power Station

Communication Base Station

Ground Power Station

Other

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

Shenzhen Envicool Technology

Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems

Songz Automobile Air Conditioning

Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration

Guangzhou Goaland Energy Conservation Tech

Shandong Longertek Technology

Yimikang Tech

Shenzhen Frd Science&technology

Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls

Zhejiang Yinlun Machinery

Aotecar New Energy Technology

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1: Scope of Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment, Research Methodology, etc.

Chapter 2: Executive Summary, global Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market size (sales and revenue) and CAGR, Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market size by region, by type, by application, historical data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

Chapter 3: Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment sales, revenue, average price, global market share, and industry ranking by company, 2017-2022

Chapter 4: Global Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment sales and revenue by region and by country. Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Canada, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8: Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East & Africa, sales segment by country, by type, and type.

Chapter 9: Analysis of the current market trends, market forecast, opportunities and economic trends that are affecting the future marketplace

Chapter 10: Manufacturing cost structure analysis

Chapter 11: Sales channel, distributors, and customers

Chapter 12: Global Energy Storage Temperature Control Equipment market size forecast by region, by country, by type, and application.

Chapter 13: Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players, including Shenzhen Envicool Technology, Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning, Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration, Guangzhou Goaland Energy Conservation Tech, Shandong Longertek Technology, Yimikang Tech, Shenzhen Frd Science&technology and Zhejiang Sanhua Intelligent Controls, etc.

Chapter 14: Research Findings and Conclusion

What We Can Bring to Our Clients?

With better results and higher quality products,Our professional reports can achieve three things:

＊Save Time

＊Improved efficiency and market forecast

＊Lower the cost

Please click the link below to get a sample report:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/425015/energy-storage-temperature-control-equipment-2028

But report customization:

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 13660489451 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 369 City of Industry, CA 91748 US