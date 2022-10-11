Uncategorized

Global and United States Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Aquatic Feed Ingredients market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aquatic Feed Ingredients market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aquatic Feed Ingredients market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Maize/Corn

 

Rice

Soybean

Fishmeal

Fish Oil

Other

Segment by Application

Fishes

Shellfishes

Shrimps

Other

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

By Company

Addcon

Alltech

BioMar Group

Cargill

Cermaq

Archer Daniels Midland

BASF

Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Adisseo

Aliphos

Texas Natural Feeds

Hunan Tangrenshen

Canadian Organic Feeds

Land O'Lakes

American Abalone Farms

QualiTech

C.P. Pokphand

Selonda

Asmak

East Hope Group

Dalian Zhangzidao Fishery

New Hope Group

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Product Introduction
1.2 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Aquatic Feed Ingredients Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Aquatic Feed Ingredients Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Aquatic Feed Ingredients Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aquatic Feed Ingredients in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Industry Trends
1.5.2 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Drivers
1.5.3 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Challenges
1.5.4 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Maize/Corn
2.1.2 Rice
2.1.3 Soybean
2.1.4 Fishmeal
2.1.5 Fish Oil
2.1.6 Other
2.2 Global Aquatic Feed Ingredients Market Size b

 

