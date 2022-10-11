Metamaterial Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metamaterial in global, including the following market information:
Global Metamaterial Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Metamaterial Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Metamaterial companies in 2020 (%)
The global Metamaterial market was valued at 434.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 631 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Metamaterial manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metamaterial Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metamaterial Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Self-Healing Material
Thermoelectric Material
Light Manipulating Material
Superconducting Material
Other
Global Metamaterial Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metamaterial Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Communication Antenna
Windscreen
Solar Panel
Sensing
Display
Medical Imaging
Other
Global Metamaterial Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Metamaterial Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metamaterial revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metamaterial revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Metamaterial sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Metamaterial sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Applied EM
JEM Engineering
Kymeta
Metamagnetics
Plasmonics
TeraView
Metamaterial Technologies
Microwave Measurement Systems
Nanohmics
NanoSonic
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metamaterial Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metamaterial Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metamaterial Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metamaterial Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Metamaterial Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Metamaterial Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metamaterial Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metamaterial Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metamaterial Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metamaterial Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metamaterial Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metamaterial Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metamaterial Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metamaterial Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metamaterial Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metamaterial Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Metamaterial Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027
4.1.2 Self-Healing Material
4.1.3 Thermoelectri
