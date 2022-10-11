Methylene Chloride Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Methylene Chloride in global, including the following market information:
Global Methylene Chloride Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Methylene Chloride Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Methylene Chloride companies in 2020 (%)
The global Methylene Chloride market was valued at 924.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1082.8 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Methylene Chloride manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Methylene Chloride Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Reagent Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Methylene Chloride Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Paint Remover
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical Processing
Foam Manufacturing
Metal Cleaning
Others
Global Methylene Chloride Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Methylene Chloride Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Methylene Chloride revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Methylene Chloride revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Methylene Chloride sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Methylene Chloride sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow
AkzoNobel
Ineos
AGC
Solvay
Occidental Chemical
Kem One
Tokuyama
Ercros
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Gujarat Alkalies
Juhua Group
Jiangsu Meilan
Shandong Jinling
Dongyue Group
Luxi Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Methylene Chloride Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Methylene Chloride Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Methylene Chloride Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Methylene Chloride Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Methylene Chloride Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Methylene Chloride Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Methylene Chloride Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Methylene Chloride Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Methylene Chloride Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Methylene Chloride Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Methylene Chloride Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Methylene Chloride Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Methylene Chloride Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylene Chloride Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Methylene Chloride Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Methylene Chloride Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Methylene Chlor
