Mineral Wool Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mineral Wool in global, including the following market information:

Global Mineral Wool Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Mineral Wool Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Mineral Wool companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mineral Wool market was valued at 10440 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 12130 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Mineral Wool manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mineral Wool Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Wool Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

Global Mineral Wool Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Wool Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Insulation

Soundproof

Other

Global Mineral Wool Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mineral Wool Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mineral Wool revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mineral Wool revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Mineral Wool sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mineral Wool sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JOHNS MANVILLE

KNAUF INSULATION

OWENS CORNING

PAROC

ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL

SAINT-GOBAIN

URALITA

IZOCAM

USG

POLY GLASS FIBER INSULATION

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mineral Wool Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mineral Wool Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mineral Wool Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mineral Wool Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Mineral Wool Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 Global Mineral Wool Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mineral Wool Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mineral Wool Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mineral Wool Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mineral Wool Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mineral Wool Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mineral Wool Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mineral Wool Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Wool Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mineral Wool Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mineral Wool Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mineral Wool Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Glass Wool

4.1.3 Stone Wool

