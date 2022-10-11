Modacrylic Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Modacrylic Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Modacrylic Fiber companies in 2020 (%)
The global Modacrylic Fiber market was valued at 558.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 613.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Modacrylic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Medical Grade
Industrial Grade
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Industrial Fabrics
Clothing
Filter Filler
Other
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Modacrylic Fiber revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Modacrylic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Modacrylic Fiber sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Modacrylic Fiber sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
AKSA
Dralon
Aditya Birla Group
Exlan
Mitsubishi Rayon Group
Taekwang
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Tong-Hwa Synthetic Fiber
Kaltex Fibers
Toray
DOLAN
SDF Group
Yousuf Dewan
Pasupati Acrylon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Modacrylic Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Modacrylic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Modacrylic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Modacrylic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Modacrylic Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Modacrylic Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Modacrylic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Modacrylic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Modacrylic Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modacrylic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Modacrylic Fiber Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Modacrylic Fiber Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Modacrylic Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 20
