Mold Release Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mold Release Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Mold Release Agents Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Mold Release Agents Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Mold Release Agents companies in 2020 (%)

The global Mold Release Agents market was valued at 1557.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1770.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

We surveyed the Mold Release Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Water Based

Solvent Based

Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Die Casting

Rubber

Concrete

Food Processing

Papers

Others

Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mold Release Agents revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mold Release Agents revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)

Key companies Mold Release Agents sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Mold Release Agents sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Chem-Trend

Michelman

Mcgee Industries

Cresset Chemical

Henkel

Wacker Chemie

Croda International

Daikin Industries

Chukyo Europe

Grignard

Rexco

Marbocote

