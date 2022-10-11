Mold Release Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mold Release Agents in global, including the following market information:
Global Mold Release Agents Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Mold Release Agents Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Mold Release Agents companies in 2020 (%)
The global Mold Release Agents market was valued at 1557.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1770.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
We surveyed the Mold Release Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Water Based
Solvent Based
Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Die Casting
Rubber
Concrete
Food Processing
Papers
Others
Global Mold Release Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Mold Release Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mold Release Agents revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mold Release Agents revenues share in global market, 2020 (%)
Key companies Mold Release Agents sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Mold Release Agents sales share in global market, 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Chem-Trend
Michelman
Mcgee Industries
Cresset Chemical
Henkel
Wacker Chemie
Croda International
Daikin Industries
Chukyo Europe
Grignard
Rexco
Marbocote
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mold Release Agents Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mold Release Agents Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mold Release Agents Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mold Release Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Mold Release Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Mold Release Agents Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mold Release Agents Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mold Release Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mold Release Agents Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mold Release Agents Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mold Release Agents Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mold Release Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mold Release Agents Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mold Release Agents Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mold Release Agents Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mold Release Agents Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global
