Global and United States Nickel Scrap Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Nickel Scrap market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nickel Scrap market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Nickel Scrap market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Stainless Steel
Superheat Resisting Alloy
Aickel Waste in Battery
Other
Segment by Application
Stainless Steel
Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys
Alloy Steels
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Sims Metal Management
OmniSource
European Metal Recycling
Schnitzer Steel Industries
Hanwa
Commercial Metals
Stena Metal International
Yechiu Group
Chiho Environmental Group
Nucor
Cohen
DOWA
Kataman
Turbine Alloys
Wilton Recycling
Rockaway Recycling
Monico Alloys
Perfect Impex
Jacomij Metals BV
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nickel Scrap Product Introduction
1.2 Global Nickel Scrap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Nickel Scrap Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Nickel Scrap Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Nickel Scrap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Nickel Scrap in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Nickel Scrap Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Nickel Scrap Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Nickel Scrap Industry Trends
1.5.2 Nickel Scrap Market Drivers
1.5.3 Nickel Scrap Market Challenges
1.5.4 Nickel Scrap Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Nickel Scrap Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Stainless Steel
2.1.2 Superheat Resisting Alloy
2.1.3 Aickel Waste in Battery
2.1.4 Other
2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Nickel Scrap Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Nickel Scrap Average S
