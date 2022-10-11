Chlorfenvinphos Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chlorfenvinphos in global, including the following market information:
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Chlorfenvinphos companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chlorfenvinphos market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 95% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chlorfenvinphos include Angene International Limited, Crysdot LLC., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc, Dr. Ehrenstorfer GmbH, A2B Chem LLC, Alfa Chemistry, AK Scientific, Inc., CHESS Chemische and American Custom Chemicals Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chlorfenvinphos manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity 95%
Purity 98%
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Insecticide
Acaricide
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Chlorfenvinphos revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Chlorfenvinphos revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Chlorfenvinphos sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Chlorfenvinphos sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Angene International Limited
Crysdot LLC.
Toronto Research Chemicals Inc
Dr. Ehrenstorfer GmbH
A2B Chem LLC
Alfa Chemistry
AK Scientific, Inc.
CHESS Chemische
American Custom Chemicals Corporation
Novachemistry
Apollo Scientific Ltd
Epsilon Chimie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chlorfenvinphos Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chlorfenvinphos Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chlorfenvinphos Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chlorfenvinphos Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chlorfenvinphos Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chlorfenvinphos Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chlorfenvinphos Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chlorfenvinphos Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chlorfenvinphos Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chlorfenvinphos Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chlorfenvinphos Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorfenvinphos Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chlorfenvinphos Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chlorfenvinphos Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chlorfenvinphos Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Purity 95%
