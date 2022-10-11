Global and United States Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

Cellular M2M Connections and Services market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cellular M2M Connections and Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Cellular M2M Connections and Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

2G

3G

4G

Segment by Application

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Amdocs

Digi International

Ericsson

Kore Wireless Group

PTC

Itron

Aeris Communications

Comarch

Huawei

Jasper Technologies

M2M Data

Multi-Tech Systems

Novatel Wireless

Sierra Wireless

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Revenue in Cellular M2M Connections and Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Cellular M2M Connections and Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Cellular M2M Connections and Services by Type

2.1 Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 2G

2.1.2 3G

2.1.3 4G

2.2 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Cellular M2M Connections and Se

