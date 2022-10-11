Global and United States Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Rectangular Hollow Section Steel market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Rectangular Hollow Section Steel market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Welded RHS
Seamless RHS
Segment by Application
Construction
Engineering
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Yuantai Derun Group
Youfa Steel Pipe Group
Zhengda Steel Pipe
Zekelman Industries
Nippon Steel
APL Apollo
Nucor Corporation
Arcelormittal
JFE Steel Corporation
Vallourec
Severstal
SSAB
Tata Steel
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Product Introduction
1.2 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Rectangular Hollow Section Steel in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Industry Trends
1.5.2 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Drivers
1.5.3 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Challenges
1.5.4 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Rectangular Hollow Section Steel Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Welded RHS
2.1.2 Seamless RHS
