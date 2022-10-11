Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Powdered Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Wood Powdered Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Physical Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Powdered Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Donau Carbon, CarboTech GmbH, Carbon Activated, Haycarb PLC, Desicca Chemicals and Calgon Carbon Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Powdered Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, by Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Method, 2021 (%)
Physical Method
Chemical Method
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water&Wastewater Treatment
Air Filtration
Industrial Processes
Food&Beverage
Others
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Jacobi Carbons
Silcarbon Aktivkohle
Donau Carbon
CarboTech GmbH
Carbon Activated
Haycarb PLC
Desicca Chemicals
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Osaka Gas Chemicals
Desotec Activated Carbon
Indo German Carbons Limited
Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation
FUTAMURA CHEMICAL CO
Cabot Norit
Ingevity Corporation
ADA-ES
Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon
Boyce Carbon
Active Char Products
Kureha Corporation
Shanxi Xinhua Chemical
Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon
Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Method
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Compa
