Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wood Powdered Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Wood Powdered Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wood Powdered Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Silcarbon Aktivkohle, Donau Carbon, CarboTech GmbH, Carbon Activated, Haycarb PLC, Desicca Chemicals and Calgon Carbon Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wood Powdered Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, by Method, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Method, 2021 (%)

Physical Method

Chemical Method

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water&Wastewater Treatment

Air Filtration

Industrial Processes

Food&Beverage

Others

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Wood Powdered Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Jacobi Carbons

Silcarbon Aktivkohle

Donau Carbon

CarboTech GmbH

Carbon Activated

Haycarb PLC

Desicca Chemicals

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals

Desotec Activated Carbon

Indo German Carbons Limited

Philippine-Japan Active Carbon Corporation

FUTAMURA CHEMICAL CO

Cabot Norit

Ingevity Corporation

ADA-ES

Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon

Boyce Carbon

Active Char Products

Kureha Corporation

Shanxi Xinhua Chemical

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Method

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Powdered Activated Carbon Compa

