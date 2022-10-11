Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane include BMI Group, IKO Group, Sika-Trocal, Bauder Flat Roofs, Fatra UK Ltd, Recticel Insulation, Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing, Gradient Flat Roof Insulation and Rubberfuse, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Others

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BMI Group

IKO Group

Sika-Trocal

Bauder Flat Roofs

Fatra UK Ltd

Recticel Insulation

Asphaltech Mastic Asphalt Roofing

Gradient Flat Roof Insulation

Rubberfuse

Alumasc Roofing Systems

Axter Ltd

SOPREMA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mechanically Fixed Single Ply Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mechanically Fixed Single P

