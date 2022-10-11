Uncategorized

Global and United States E-sports Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028

E-sports market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-sports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the E-sports market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

 

Online Competition

 

Offline Competition

Segment by Application

Professional

Amateur

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

YouTube Gaming

Facebook

Twitch

Snapchat

TikTok

Mixer

ESL Play

Tencent

NetEase

bilibili

Kwai

Huomao

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-sports Revenue in E-sports Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global E-sports Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global E-sports Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global E-sports Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 E-sports Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States E-sports in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of E-sports Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 E-sports Market Dynamics
1.4.1 E-sports Industry Trends
1.4.2 E-sports Market Drivers
1.4.3 E-sports Market Challenges
1.4.4 E-sports Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 E-sports by Type
2.1 E-sports Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Online Competition
2.1.2 Offline Competition
2.2 Global E-sports Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global E-sports Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States E-sports Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States E-sports Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 E-sports by Application
3.1 E-sports Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Professional
3.1.2 Amateur
3.2 Global E-sports Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3 Global E-sports Market Size by Application (2017-2028)
3.4 United States E-sports Market Si

 

