Global and United States E-sports Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
E-sports market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-sports market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the E-sports market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Online Competition
Offline Competition
Segment by Application
Professional
Amateur
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
YouTube Gaming
Twitch
Snapchat
TikTok
Mixer
ESL Play
Tencent
NetEase
bilibili
Kwai
Huomao
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-sports Revenue in E-sports Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction
1.2 Global E-sports Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global E-sports Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global E-sports Market Size for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 E-sports Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 The Market Share of United States E-sports in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 The Growth Rate of E-sports Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4 E-sports Market Dynamics
1.4.1 E-sports Industry Trends
1.4.2 E-sports Market Drivers
1.4.3 E-sports Market Challenges
1.4.4 E-sports Market Restraints
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 E-sports by Type
2.1 E-sports Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Online Competition
2.1.2 Offline Competition
2.2 Global E-sports Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.3 Global E-sports Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
2.4 United States E-sports Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.5 United States E-sports Market Size by Type (2017-2028)
3 E-sports by Application
3.1 E-sports Market Segment by Application
3.1.1 Professional
3.1.2 Amateur
3.2 Global E-sports Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)
3.3 Global E-sports Market Size by Application (2017-2028)
3.4 United States E-sports Market Si
